Advertisement

Need a printable NCAA Men’s Tournament bracket? Click here!

Here's the 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament bracket.
Here's the 2022 NCAA Men's Tournament bracket.(NCAA)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) --- March Madness is here!

Gonzaga received the top overall seed for the NCAA Tournament, with Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor joining the Zags as No. 1s.

The March Madness bracket came out Sunday for a tournament that begins with early round games Tuesday and concludes with the Final Four in New Orleans on April 2. The championship game is April 4.

If you are in need of an NCAA Men’s Tournament bracket, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County...
Two arrested in south Topeka robbery Sunday morning
A single-vehicle crash Sunday night at S.W. 53rd and Valencia Road southwest of Topeka claimed...
Man, 19, killed in crash Sunday night southwest of Topeka
Three girls died and a man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon...
Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas
Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
KU named No. 1 seed in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Latest News

The State Department says it’s paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour...
US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat
The State Department says it’s paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour...
US pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat
Bartlett & West's CEO Keith Warta will retire in July 2022.
Warta retiring after 38 years at Bartlett & West
Crews were responding to a report of a fire Monday morning at a residence in the 2500 block of...
Crews respond to report of house fire Monday morning in East Topeka
A single-vehicle crash Sunday night at S.W. 53rd and Valencia Road southwest of Topeka claimed...
Man, 19, killed in crash Sunday night southwest of Topeka