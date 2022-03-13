Advertisement

KU named No. 1 seed in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas...
Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kansas won 74-65. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The No. 6 Jayhawks are heading to Fort Worth, Texas as a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

KU will play either Texas Southern or Texas A&M CC in the first round.

This marks the Jayhawks’ ninth No. 1 seed selection in head coach Bill Self’s 18 years in Lawrence, and their first since 2018.

KU (28-6) finished the year as Big 12 regular season co-champions and Big 12 Tournament champs.

First- and second-round games will be held in Fort Worth, with the Midwest Regional semifinals and final in Chicago. This year’s Final Four is in New Orleans April 2. The National Championship will be played April 4.

Gonzaga was named the overall No. 1 seed.

