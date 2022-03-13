KU named No. 1 seed in 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The No. 6 Jayhawks are heading to Fort Worth, Texas as a No. 1 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

KU will play either Texas Southern or Texas A&M CC in the first round.

This marks the Jayhawks’ ninth No. 1 seed selection in head coach Bill Self’s 18 years in Lawrence, and their first since 2018.

KU (28-6) finished the year as Big 12 regular season co-champions and Big 12 Tournament champs.

First- and second-round games will be held in Fort Worth, with the Midwest Regional semifinals and final in Chicago. This year’s Final Four is in New Orleans April 2. The National Championship will be played April 4.

Gonzaga was named the overall No. 1 seed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.