Jayhawks win Big 12 Conference Championship 74-65 over Texas Tech

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas outlasted a tough battle with Texas Tech, winning the Big 12 Conference Championship game 74-65.

This game kept going back with no team every leading by double-figures until the waning minutes of the game. The lead changed 14 different times.

The most important lead change happened with 11:50 left in the second half. Terrence Shannon Jr.’s layup gave the Red Raiders a 52-51 lead. Seconds later, Bryson Williams sunk another layup to give Texas Tech a three-point, 54-51 lead.

KU responded with a 6-0 run over the next two minutes to reclaim the lead.

The Red Raiders were unable to make a sustained run of consecutive points and the Jayhawks came home with the win.

David McCormack put forth one of his best career games, logging a double-double with a team-high 18 points and 11 rebounds. Five Kansas players logged double-digits.

Jalen Wilson, Christian Braun, Ochai Agbaji and Remy Martin all scored at least 12 points each.

This marks the 12th Big 12 era Conference Championship Tournament win for the Jayhawks. It’s the 16th Conference Tournament Championship win for the program.

Up next, Kansas (28-6) awaits Selection Sunday where the Jayhawks will learn their placement in the NCAA Tournament.

