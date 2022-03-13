Hanover loses in 1A DII State Title on buzzer-beater
Published: Mar. 12, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hanover lost the 1A DII State Championship game 56-55 to Greeley County on a last-second shot.
With seconds remaining, Hanover led 55-53. Greeley County advanced the ball down the floor to freshmen Lincoln Shafer. He put up a three pointer with 1 second left and buried the shot.
Hanover was seconds away from repeating as State Champions, but finish as State Runner-ups.
