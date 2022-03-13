Hanover loses in 1A DII State Title on buzzer-beater

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hanover lost the 1A DII State Championship game 56-55 to Greeley County on a last-second shot.

With seconds remaining, Hanover led 55-53. Greeley County advanced the ball down the floor to freshmen Lincoln Shafer. He put up a three pointer with 1 second left and buried the shot.

Hanover was seconds away from repeating as State Champions, but finish as State Runner-ups.

Holy cow! Lincoln Shafer hits a 3 to put GC up 1 with a second left. Desperation heave no good from Hanover. Greeley County wins 1A D1 state title with 56-55 win over Hanover pic.twitter.com/fxzxkwHkEE — Rick Peterson Jr. (@RickieKSHSAA) March 12, 2022

