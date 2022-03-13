Advertisement

Hanover loses in 1A DII State Title on buzzer-beater

Hanover's boys basketball team celebrates after scoring a bucket on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Hanover's boys basketball team celebrates after scoring a bucket on Saturday, March 12, 2022.(KWCH)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hanover lost the 1A DII State Championship game 56-55 to Greeley County on a last-second shot.

With seconds remaining, Hanover led 55-53. Greeley County advanced the ball down the floor to freshmen Lincoln Shafer. He put up a three pointer with 1 second left and buried the shot.

Hanover was seconds away from repeating as State Champions, but finish as State Runner-ups.

