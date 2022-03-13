The Gage Park mini-train is officially open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Sunday marked the official first day for the mini-train to spin its wheels, making kids smile.

“It was really fun when we went into the tunnel it was really loud, I just screamed my lungs out, it was really fun,” said one rider.

The mini-train is a tradition for some and is responsible for some favorite memories.

“The tradition here at Gage Park with this train is, of course, my dad grew up riding it here in town and I hear a lot of stories from him. You just see a lot of people from around town that have lived here or their families have lived here for a long time and some of their most fawn memories is riding the train, going to the zoo, going to the park,” said train conductor, Kegan Love.

Love has been driving the train for the past five years and he says one of his favorite parts, is the people.

“The kids are the best part of this, it really is, for all of us that work here, it’s what we do it for, the kids just light up when they see this train and it might be something that they never do anywhere else.”

Tickets for the train are $2 per rider and free for kids under 12 months.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.