Electrical fire causes $30K in damages to central Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was hurt after an electrical fire accidentally damaged a central Topeka Saturday night.

Crews from the Topeka Fire Department were called to 1412 SW Tyler Street just after 7:30pm on report of a structure fire at a two-story home.

Firefighters found smoke coming the house and were able to keep the flames contained to the building.

Everyone inside could get out before fire crews arrived.

An early investigation determined the cause of the fire to have been accidental and likely associated with a failure of electrical circuitry.

It is estimated the fire caused about $30,000 in damages with $25,000 in structural damage and $5,000 in contents lost.

No working smoke detectors were found in the home.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.