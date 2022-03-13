Advertisement

Electrical fire causes $30K in damages to central Topeka home

(Phil Anderson)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was hurt after an electrical fire accidentally damaged a central Topeka Saturday night.

Crews from the Topeka Fire Department were called to 1412 SW Tyler Street just after 7:30pm on report of a structure fire at a two-story home.

Firefighters found smoke coming the house and were able to keep the flames contained to the building.

Everyone inside could get out before fire crews arrived.

An early investigation determined the cause of the fire to have been accidental and likely associated with a failure of electrical circuitry.

It is estimated the fire caused about $30,000 in damages with $25,000 in structural damage and $5,000 in contents lost.

No working smoke detectors were found in the home.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Kevin Spunaugle, Linda Spunaugle, Melissa Buckner, and Wilson Bachert
Four arrested after Osage Co. deputy finds drugs during traffic stop
Karlie Phelps and young Nicholas Ecker
Mom charged in Shawnee toddler’s arson fire death accused of intimidating witness
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Residents and Jackson Co. crews pull 85-year-old Delmer Klahr from his vehicle after it slides...
Jackson Co. residents, crews pull 85-year-old man out of vehicle in icy creek
Dion Jamal Green
Court rules man who killed pregnant Junction City woman to stay behind bars

Latest News

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Washburn beats Minnesota Duluth in NCAA Tournament
Washburn beats Minnesota Duluth in NCAA Tournament
Centralia fell 37-35 against Pretty Prairie in the State Championship game on Saturday, March...
Centralia falls 37-35 against Pretty Prairie in State Title match
St. Marys falls 60-32 in Class 2A State Title game, finishes as State Runner-Ups