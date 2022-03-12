Washburn Rural wins 6A Girls State Title

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural beats Derby 40-23 in the 6A Girls State Championship Game.

This marks the first state title for the girls basketball team since 2019, where the Junior Blues beat Topeka High

JUNIOR BLUES WIN STATE: Washburn Rural (@LadyBluesBB) beat Derby 40-23 and has won the 6A Girls State Championship game.



Brooklyn DeLeye (@BrooklynDeleye) was sensational, logging a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. #KPZ pic.twitter.com/qPRsiqTZi1 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) March 12, 2022

Brooklyn DeLeye put up a double-double, leading all scorers with 13 points and she hauled in 10 points. For her incredible efforts leading the Junior Blues to a state title, she was named player of the game.

After Derby cut lead to 15-14 to start second half Washburn Rural @LadyBluesBB score 11 straight to make it 26-14 with 3 min left in 3rd quarter. @BrooklynDeleye has 9 after this play! pic.twitter.com/wF39xlQRMo — scoutingreport (@scoutingreport_) March 12, 2022

