Washburn Rural wins 6A Girls State Title

Washburn Rural's girls basketball team posed after winning the 6A Girls State Basketball...
Washburn Rural's girls basketball team posed after winning the 6A Girls State Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 12, 2022.(scouting report/@scoutingreport_)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural beats Derby 40-23 in the 6A Girls State Championship Game.

This marks the first state title for the girls basketball team since 2019, where the Junior Blues beat Topeka High

Brooklyn DeLeye put up a double-double, leading all scorers with 13 points and she hauled in 10 points. For her incredible efforts leading the Junior Blues to a state title, she was named player of the game.

