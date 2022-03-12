Washburn Rural wins 6A Girls State Title
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural beats Derby 40-23 in the 6A Girls State Championship Game.
This marks the first state title for the girls basketball team since 2019, where the Junior Blues beat Topeka High
Brooklyn DeLeye put up a double-double, leading all scorers with 13 points and she hauled in 10 points. For her incredible efforts leading the Junior Blues to a state title, she was named player of the game.
