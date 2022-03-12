Advertisement

Washburn advances in NCAA Tournament after 83-73 win over Minnesota Duluth

Washburn guard Tyler Geiman leads the Ichabods in their D-II NCAA Tournament game against...
Washburn guard Tyler Geiman leads the Ichabods in their D-II NCAA Tournament game against Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday, March 12, 2022.(Chris Roush/KQ2)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WIBW) - No. 7 Washburn will keep their hopes of a Championship alive after beating No. 2 Minnesota Duluth 83-73 in the opening round of the D-II NCAA Tournament.

After a tightly contested first half where the ‘Bods led 32-29, Washburn came out firing on all cylinders midway through the second half. At one point, the Ichabods held a 17 point lead.

In the waning minutes of the game, the Bulldogs fought back and trimmed the lead to only a 5 point margin at one point, but Washburn’s lead was insurmountable.

The Ichabods were led by their All-American point guard Tyler Geiman. He put up a near triple-double, scoring 21 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. Jalen Lewis tied Geiman for the leading scorer of the game with 21 points.

Up next, Washburn gets a rematch against No. 3 Northwest Missouri, a team the Ichabods lost to in the MIAA Conference Championship game. The two will tip off in the Central Region semifinals on Sunday at 5 pm.

