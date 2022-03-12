‘Voice’ contestant and Kansas native Savanna Chestnut returns for Midwest tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A country star from small-town Kansas is bringing her act back to the Sunflower State.

You may have seen Savanna Chestnut on Friday’s Eye on Northeast Kansas. Savanna is originally from Americus, and is back in the Midwest with a string of performances.

13 NEWS caught her at the Happy Bassett in Topeka. She will play again March 19 at the Vinewood in Topeka; March 25 at the Fairgrounds in Emporia; and March 26 at the Brown Grand Theater in Concordia. You can find the full tour schedule here.

The Voice Season 20 contestant, and Americus, Kansas native Savanna Chestnut talks about two upcoming shows in Topeka

