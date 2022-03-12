Advertisement

USD 475 adds new position, raises teacher pay for summer school at board meeting

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - During their meeting earlier this week Geary USD 475 Board of Education members granted approval on a number of action items including the addition of a new position for an alternative program manager.

The Board approved the hiring of Jeff Tanner, a former JCHS assistant principal. The position was added because additional resources are needed to create protocols, standard operating procedures, assist with hiring new and additional staff and assist with developing and training staff for an alternative program.

The BOE also approved a recommendation that teachers who work summer school will be paid $25 per hour, compared to the normal rate of $18.50 per hour. ESSER funds will be used for this expense.

Members voted for the purchase of 70 SMART panels at Fort Riley Middle School for $288,850.

The Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) Package #3 for the new elementary school at Fort Riley also received approval with the understanding that there will be a GMP Package #4 at a later date due to the rising costs of construction materials. GMP #3 is presented with a price of $20,702,583. This package includes demolition of the existing facility, plus shell and finishes for the new school. The total cost of all three GMP packages is $28,319,000.

Lastly, the Board authorized the adoption of the K-8 Math Curriculum and the purchase of the iReady Classroom Mathematics Program materials in the amount of $1,295,467.60.

