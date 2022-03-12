Topekans get shredded to protect their identities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Attorney General’s Office wrapped a week’s worth of document shredding events Saturday in an effort to help consumers protect themselves from identity theft.

The office partnered with area credit unions to host document destruction events throughout Consumer Protection Week.

“It’s a week to recognize ways that we can help consumers protect their personal finances and their identity and so we offer tips, training free financial counseling and this shredding day as part of it as well,” said Stephanie Mullholland the Legislative Affairs Director for Heartland Credit Union Association.

“helping people protect themselves from identity fraud, getting rid of those documents we don’t need around the house, that may have social security numbers or any other personal identification numbers, we want to help people protect people as best as they can.”

She said identity theft is on the rise in Kansas.

“We did see an uptick in identity theft during the pandemic related to unemployment fraud so we just help people stay ahead of it so that they can protect themselves and their families.”

She said many personal documents can put Kansans at risk and proper disposal can offer a little less stress.

“Anything that has someone’s personal information on it whether that’s a mother’s maiden name, social security numbers that’s easy for identity fraudsters to get a hold of and do the things we don’t want them to do with it,” she said.

“This is a chance to destroy those documents and put them in a safe place so people don’t have to worry about that.”

Mullholland recommends shredding documents like bank statements, medical bills and anything that has a social security number once their use is complete.

Documents like income tax returns should be kept for seven years before shredding.

