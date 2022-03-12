Topeka Zoo’s new Dino Days exhibit “Dinosaurs Alive!” hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dinosaurs came alive at the Topeka Zoo Friday as the third major exhibit for the city’s Dino Days holds its official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Dinosaurs Alive” features life-size animatronic prehistoric giants throughout the zoo. It joins exhibits including “Sue the T-Rex experience” at the Great Overland Station and “Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies” at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays brought his children along to see the event.

“They are not impressed by much, but they seem very impressed by the dinosaurs,” said Mays. “They were, again, taken back by the size of some of these dinosaurs. I think the management at the zoo has been exceptional in the last several years to really bring this place kind of back to the world-famous Topeka Zoo.”

Patrons also have a chance to stop by Dino Day’s base camp and see fossils.

To get tickets to the Zoo event, just go to the Zoo’s website. If interested in a bundle to see all three attractions (Sue the T-Rex, Tiny Titans, and Dinosaurs Alive!), go to Topeka Dino Day’s website.

