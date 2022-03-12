Advertisement

Topeka Zoo’s new Dino Days exhibit “Dinosaurs Alive!” hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dinosaurs came alive at the Topeka Zoo Friday as the third major exhibit for the city’s Dino Days holds its official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Dinosaurs Alive” features life-size animatronic prehistoric giants throughout the zoo. It joins exhibits including “Sue the T-Rex experience” at the Great Overland Station and “Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies” at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays brought his children along to see the event.

“They are not impressed by much, but they seem very impressed by the dinosaurs,” said Mays. “They were, again, taken back by the size of some of these dinosaurs. I think the management at the zoo has been exceptional in the last several years to really bring this place kind of back to the world-famous Topeka Zoo.”

Patrons also have a chance to stop by Dino Day’s base camp and see fossils.

To get tickets to the Zoo event, just go to the Zoo’s website. If interested in a bundle to see all three attractions (Sue the T-Rex, Tiny Titans, and Dinosaurs Alive!), go to Topeka Dino Day’s website.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews ruled a small fire inside a vacant grocery store at 3310 SE 6th Ave. was likely a...
Man “naked and on fire” collapses inside Topeka gas station Wed. night
Bruce Weber announced March 10, 2022 that he was stepping down as K-State's Men's Basketball...
K-State hunts for new head men’s basketball coach as Weber announces resignation
Booking photo of Cole Joseph Harrison.
Topeka man back behind bars for child sex crimes after bond conditions violated
Crash involving KDOT truck on I-70.
KDOT truck involved in two-vehicle crash on I-70

Latest News

A Sabetha woman this week waived her right to a preliminary hearing in a case in which she is...
Sabetha woman waives right to preliminary hearing in child sodomy case
Topeka's Bullfrogs prepare for the KU game
KU fans head to local bar to watch the Big 12 semi-finals
Topeka's Bullfrogs prepare for the KU game
Topeka's Bullfrogs prepare for the KU game
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flooding