Advertisement

Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50

Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend the 13th Annual McDonald's 365 Black Awards at the Ernest Moral Convention Friday, July 1,2016 in New Orleans, LA.(Donald Traill | Donald Traill/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Singer and reality star Traci Braxton has died, according to reports. She was 50 years old.

CNN and NBC News reported her family confirmed her death on Saturday.

“Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer,” Her sister, Grammy-winning Toni Braxton, said in an Instagram post.

Traci Braxton’s son, Kevin Surratt Jr., also posted about her death on Instagram, saying he’s at peace “know she isn’t in pain anymore.”

Traci Braxton starred in the reality series “Braxton Family Values” with her sisters.

She also released an album, “Crash and Burn” in 2014, according to CNN.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Davis, of Sabetha, waived the right to a preliminary hearing this week in a case in which...
Sabetha woman waives right to preliminary hearing in child sodomy case
Residents and Jackson Co. crews pull 85-year-old Delmer Klahr from his vehicle after it slides...
Jackson Co. residents, crews pull 85-year-old man out of vehicle in icy creek
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Jackson Mahomes reveals best man status in Patrick’s upcoming wedding
From left to right: Kevin Spunaugle, Linda Spunaugle, Melissa Buckner, and Wilson Bachert
Four arrested after Osage Co. deputy finds drugs during traffic stop
Karlie Phelps and young Nicholas Ecker
Mom charged in Shawnee toddler’s arson fire death accused of intimidating witness

Latest News

FILE - In this May 25, 2020 file photo, the Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock...
Republican Sens. propose ban on Venezuelan, Iranian oil following Russian ban
Five West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, according to a...
Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida
Lawrence Police look to identify this man in relation to criminal damage to a vehicle in...
Lawrence police attempt to identify man in relation to criminal damage case
COVID-19 "Test-to-Treat" sites at some CVS and Walgreens locations are ready to see patients...
Some ‘test-to-treat’ COVID sites at CVS, Walgreens are ready to see patients