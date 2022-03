EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman is coming home as state champions. The Vikings beat De Soto 66-47 in the Boys 5A State Championship game.

This marks the first boys basketball state championship the Vikes have won in program history.

Seaman finishes the season as state champions with a record of 18-7.

What a shot by Seaman's @Kaeden_13 to end the half 😳 Vikes lead De Soto 30-25 in the 5A title game.



...and how about Vikes QB @camden_barta? Gotta be the best hype man out there 😂 pic.twitter.com/cK2QF5g7dz — Bethany J. Bowman (@bjbowman13) March 12, 2022

