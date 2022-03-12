Saturday night forecast: Spring forward tonight with temperatures climbing tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today has been cool for March, especially this morning, but tomorrow will warm to the low 60s area wide with sunny skies. There is a slight chance for rain on Monday evening, but a more impressive chance arrives Thursday night.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Sunday begins our nice weather trend this week. We are tracking a weak boundary to move through Monday evening, but temperatures will stay stable being in the 60s again on Tuesday. With the weak front there is a low chance for an isolated rain shower or two, mainly in southeast Kansas. Most areas will stay dry for Monday.

60s become 70s on Wednesday when it will also be windy with south winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts possible close to 30 mph. We cool down slightly on Saint Patrick’s Day as another system closes in on Kansas. We should remain dry for the daytime on Thursday before our rain chances increase Thursday evening through Friday morning. Right now, widespread rain in Northeast Kansas is possible Thursday night. No thunderstorms are expected from this at this time.

For now, get outside and enjoy the nice week ahead!

Nice 8-day forecast period (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Set your clocks one hour ahead tonight before bed for Daylight Saving Time (spring forward). This is also a good time to change out the batteries in your smoke detectors and to change your air filters.

