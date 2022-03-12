Saturday forecast: Bitter cold morning slowly warming

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is cold this morning with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills near zero in many locations. We will warm up a little this afternoon with low 40s expected under sunny skies so we should continue to melt the snow away. We continue to go up with temperatures reaching the 60s and even 70s later this week.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tomorrow will be much warmer than today with highs in the 60s under sunny skies with breezy southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph gusting to 20 mph at times. There is a weak front expected to move through Monday afternoon and we could see some scattered rain showers in the southeast, but most will stay dry at this time.

60s turn into 70s by Wednesday with winds breezy from the southwest again at 15 to 25 mph gusting to 30 mph. Another front moves its way into the area by Thursday causing clouds to develop Thursday afternoon and maybe an isolated rain shower. The bets chance for rain will be Thursday night into Friday when the boundary pushes through Northeast Kansas. This rain chance right now is a decent chance and is widespread across Northeast and North-Central Kansas.

Taking Action:

Daylight saving time begins this weekend: You lose an hour of sleep Saturday night by changing your clocks forward by one hour. It’s also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and weather radios.

