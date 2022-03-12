Advertisement

Salina’s Cozy Inn celebrating 100 years in business

Inside The Cozy Inn restaurant, open since 1922 in Salina, Kansas
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A restaurant known for its small hamburgers is celebrating a big milestone. Saturday marks the 100th anniversary for The Cozy Inn in Salina. Since 1922, the diner has served up its famous miniature burgers with onions under multiple owners.

Steve Howard bought the Cozy Inn 15 years ago. He said Saturday’s festivities will be “big,” complete with burgers, chips, drinks and merchandise for sale.

The Cozy Inn is opening at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, earlier than usual for the celebration.

“It’s gonna be cold. If you plan to come down here, better layer up and bring some gloves and a hat, and it’s gonna be a good time,” Howard said.

As part of the celebration, The Cozy Inn will have a grand-prize giveaway of three months of free food for one lucky winner.

You can find The Cozy Inn at 108 N 7th St. in Salina. Learn more about the diner’s history and present offerings on its website.

