Republican Sens. propose ban on Venezuelan, Iranian oil following Russian ban

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following President Biden’s ban on Russian oil, Republican Senators have introduced a bill to ban oil imports from Venezuela and Iran as well.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he joined Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) to introduce the Preempting Misguided Appeasement and Financing of Destabilizing Regimes Act.

Marshall said the legislation would ban the import of Iranian and Venezuelan crude oil, petroleum, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas into the U.S.

“Under the previous Administration our nation was energy independent, but President Biden reversed course and turned hostile nations like Russia into America’s gas station,” said Senator Marshall. “Now that President Biden has finally come around to halting Russian oil imports, you would think his natural next step would be to unleash our domestic energy supply and follow through on his pledge to buy American. Instead, the President is now reportedly looking to do business with terrorists and dictators in Iran and Venezuela to fill the void. This is simply unacceptable and will fail to provide short-term or long-term American energy security.”

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s ban on Russian oil imports, Marshall said legislation he introduced last week would have quickly moved to stop financing the invasion of Ukraine and remove Russian fuels from American supply chains.

“The United States is blessed to have a plentiful supply of oil and natural gas — we should be using it,” said Senator Rubio. “American-produced energy is cleaner and provides good jobs for American workers, yet the Biden Administration would rather appease dictatorships in Iran and Venezuela in return for bad deals and false promises. Under no circumstance should we be funneling money into the hands of dictators and narco-terrorists who are also allies of Vladimir Putin. Enough is enough — it’s time to bring energy production back home. "

In a new survey, Marshall said 71% of respondents said even if it means high gas prices, they support the ban on Russian oil.

Marshall said the legislation is part of his plan to unleash the nation’s energy independence. He said steps include:

Immediately restarting the Keystone XL Pipeline

Removing regulations from America’s energy producers

Increasing natural gas exports to European allies and other global partners

Giving certainty to oil and gas producers that credit will remain available to them by maintaining the independence of the Federal Reserve and withdrawing the nomination of Sarah Raskin

Encouraging FERC to reverse the decision to add new barriers to natural gas pipeline approvals

Directly instruct the Department of the Interior to allow new oil and gas leases on public lands.

“I grew up in the oil patch, I live in the oil patch, the folks that have been drilling since before I was born cannot get financing right now,” said Marshall. “We have about a third of the nation’s oil rigs out there working – the folks that can do this are afraid to move forward… they are afraid they are going to be punished for it.”

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

