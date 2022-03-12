Olpe wins back-to-back boys Class 1A DI State Basketball Titles
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Olpe has been crowned as back-to-back 1A DI boys State Champions. The Eagles won 66-42 over South Gray.
Olpe really dominated from start to finish. The Eagles at one point led by 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Last season, the Eagles boys squad beat South Gray 54-47 in the State Title game.
Olpe has now won back-to-back state championship titles in football and boys basketball. The Eagles finish the year 25-1.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.