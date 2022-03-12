Advertisement

Olpe wins back-to-back boys Class 1A DI State Basketball Titles

Olpe's boys basketball team gathered after winning the Boys 1A DI Basketball State Championship...
Olpe's boys basketball team gathered after winning the Boys 1A DI Basketball State Championship game on Saturday, March 12, 2022.(KSHSAA)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Olpe has been crowned as back-to-back 1A DI boys State Champions. The Eagles won 66-42 over South Gray.

Olpe really dominated from start to finish. The Eagles at one point led by 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Last season, the Eagles boys squad beat South Gray 54-47 in the State Title game.

Olpe has now won back-to-back state championship titles in football and boys basketball. The Eagles finish the year 25-1.

