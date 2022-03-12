Old JCHS approved for nearly $2.7 million demolition

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary Co. USD 475 Board of Education members this week approved the guaranteed maximum price for the former Junction City High School site demolition.

The amount totals $2,692,700, which includes a $250,000 allowance for unforeseen site conditions.

The District had been holding $2 million in reserves for the project.

The additional $692,700 will come from the Heavily Impacted Aid contingency funds.

