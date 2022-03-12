Advertisement

Old JCHS approved for nearly $2.7 million demolition

Old Junction City High School
Old Junction City High School(WIBW)
By JC Post
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Geary Co. USD 475 Board of Education members this week approved the guaranteed maximum price for the former Junction City High School site demolition.

The amount totals $2,692,700, which includes a $250,000 allowance for unforeseen site conditions.

The District had been holding $2 million in reserves for the project.

The additional $692,700 will come from the Heavily Impacted Aid contingency funds.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Davis, of Sabetha, waived the right to a preliminary hearing this week in a case in which...
Sabetha woman waives right to preliminary hearing in child sodomy case
Residents and Jackson Co. crews pull 85-year-old Delmer Klahr from his vehicle after it slides...
Jackson Co. residents, crews pull 85-year-old man out of vehicle in icy creek
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Jackson Mahomes reveals best man status in Patrick’s upcoming wedding
From left to right: Kevin Spunaugle, Linda Spunaugle, Melissa Buckner, and Wilson Bachert
Four arrested after Osage Co. deputy finds drugs during traffic stop
Karlie Phelps and young Nicholas Ecker
Mom charged in Shawnee toddler’s arson fire death accused of intimidating witness

Latest News

FILE
Geary Co. Commission to discuss allowance of backyard chickens
FILE
USD 475 adds new position, raises teacher pay for summer school at board meeting
The flag is lowered Wednesday in front of the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka to recognize the...
At two-year mark of pandemic, Kansas doctors remember first patient and appetite for information
Cars line the Judicial Center on Saturday, March 12, 2022 to get their personal documents...
AG’s office helps Topekans protect their identities with annual shredding event