Advertisement

Mother marks 2 years since death of toddler in Little Walnut River crash

Friday, March 11, marks two years since a tragedy in Leon where nearly-two-year-old Addison...
Friday, March 11, marks two years since a tragedy in Leon where nearly-two-year-old Addison Johnson died.(Janelle Jones)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friday, March 11, marks two years since a tragedy in Leon where nearly-two-year-old Addison Johnson died. She was with her father, Chris Johnson, in his pickup truck near the Little Walnut River in Leon when family says, he drove the truck off an embankment and into the water.

Eyewitness News was with Addison’s mother Friday as she honored her daughter, decorating the bridge over the water.

Family says Addison Jo Johnson was the sweetest little girl who would always leave a smile on your face. The memories of the toddler now reside at the Little Walnut River in Leon, south of El Dorado.

“[Friday] marks two years ago that Addison and her father went into the river due to bad choices made by alcoholism,” Addison’s mother, Janelle Jones said.

On March 11, 2020, Jones said Addison and her father were in his pickup near the river when police approached the truck to get Addison out as Chris had been drinking.

That’s when police said, Chris drove off the embankment and into the river where both he and Addison died.

“We’re calling [March 11] “Addi Day” and people are going by and honking, and some people have already put stuff on the bridge,” Jones said.

Balloons, ribbon and a teddy bear represented the toddler’s memory.

“Because this is the bridge that Addison actually traveled under in the water, they actually didn’t find her for almost a month, on the other side of the bridge, wrapped up in the brush,” Jones said. “We decided to start decorating the bridge for today in memory of Addi. And just to know that people think about her and loved her very much, and they still do. “…We’re just trying to keep the memory of Addison going, not that anyone would ever forget her.”

Jones speaks on the panel for the DUI Victims Center of Kansas, hoping to raise awareness.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Davis, of Sabetha, waived the right to a preliminary hearing this week in a case in which...
Sabetha woman waives right to preliminary hearing in child sodomy case
Residents and Jackson Co. crews pull 85-year-old Delmer Klahr from his vehicle after it slides...
Jackson Co. residents, crews pull 85-year-old man out of vehicle in icy creek
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Jackson Mahomes reveals best man status in Patrick’s upcoming wedding
From left to right: Kevin Spunaugle, Linda Spunaugle, Melissa Buckner, and Wilson Bachert
Four arrested after Osage Co. deputy finds drugs during traffic stop
Karlie Phelps and young Nicholas Ecker
Mom charged in Shawnee toddler’s arson fire death accused of intimidating witness

Latest News

FILE - In this May 25, 2020 file photo, the Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock...
Republican Sens. propose ban on Venezuelan, Iranian oil following Russian ban
Lawrence Police look to identify this man in relation to criminal damage to a vehicle in...
Lawrence police attempt to identify man in relation to criminal damage case
KPZ State Semifinals (B): SE Saline 52, Royal Valley 60
KPZ State Semifinals (B): SE Saline 52, Royal Valley 60
KPZ State Semifinals (G): Goodland 59, Silver Lake 53 - clipped version
KPZ State Semifinals (G): Goodland 59, Silver Lake 53 - clipped version
KPZ State Semifinals (B): Lyndon 28, Hillsboro 37 2OT
KPZ State Semifinals (B): Lyndon 28, Hillsboro 37 2OT