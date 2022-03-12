Lawrence police attempt to identify man in relation to criminal damage case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are looking for a man they believe has information about criminal damage to a vehicle in downtown Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook Saturday morning, March 12, to ask residents for their help identifying an individual.

LPD wants to question the man about criminal damage to a vehicle in the 100 block of W 11th St. about two weeks ago.

If anyone recognizes the man, they should call LPD at 785-832-7509 or Crimestoppers at 785-843-8477 and reference case number L22008250.

