KU fans head to local bar to watch the Big 12 semi-finals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A study by Wallethub ranked Lawrence, Kansas the 4th best city for college basketball fans.

“I think they have the best fan base they are super and nosey and it’s exciting to be over there and watch the game,” said KU fan, Calvin Kopp.

He says it doesn’t matter whether you are watching the game in Lawrence or several miles out.

“It’s exciting. I mean you get a good group of people here and come out to see the game and you have all these TV’s around and you can see it whenever you are sitting. So it’s exciting, very exciting,” he said.

Belen Morales works at Jeremiah Bullfrogs and she says KU fans definitely bring the noise.

“Hearing the crowd especially screaming, when we make the three pointers and when we make the lay ups, all of that it just gets really loud in here. Sometimes I have to scoot up to the customers and be like “Sorry I cannot hear you” but it’s a good loud, like it’s happy, excited and having a good time loud,” she said.

She says they also show up early to secure their spot.

“It’s pretty packed, people usually start coming in maybe an hour, hour and a half, up to two hours before the game even starts.”

