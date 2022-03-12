Advertisement

KU fans head to local bar to watch the Big 12 semi-finals

Topeka's Bullfrogs prepare for the KU game
Topeka's Bullfrogs prepare for the KU game
By Reina Flores
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A study by Wallethub ranked Lawrence, Kansas the 4th best city for college basketball fans.

“I think they have the best fan base they are super and nosey and it’s exciting to be over there and watch the game,” said KU fan, Calvin Kopp.

He says it doesn’t matter whether you are watching the game in Lawrence or several miles out.

“It’s exciting. I mean you get a good group of people here and come out to see the game and you have all these TV’s around and you can see it whenever you are sitting. So it’s exciting, very exciting,” he said.

Belen Morales works at Jeremiah Bullfrogs and she says KU fans definitely bring the noise.

“Hearing the crowd especially screaming, when we make the three pointers and when we make the lay ups, all of that it just gets really loud in here. Sometimes I have to scoot up to the customers and be like “Sorry I cannot hear you” but it’s a good loud, like it’s happy, excited and having a good time loud,” she said.

She says they also show up early to secure their spot.

“It’s pretty packed, people usually start coming in maybe an hour, hour and a half, up to two hours before the game even starts.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews ruled a small fire inside a vacant grocery store at 3310 SE 6th Ave. was likely a...
Man “naked and on fire” collapses inside Topeka gas station Wed. night
Bruce Weber announced March 10, 2022 that he was stepping down as K-State's Men's Basketball...
K-State hunts for new head men’s basketball coach as Weber announces resignation
Booking photo of Cole Joseph Harrison.
Topeka man back behind bars for child sex crimes after bond conditions violated
Crash involving KDOT truck on I-70.
KDOT truck involved in two-vehicle crash on I-70

Latest News

Dinosaurs came alive at the Topeka Zoo Friday as the third major exhibit for the city’s Dino...
Topeka Zoo’s new Dino Days exhibit “Dinosaurs Alive!” hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony
Topeka's Bullfrogs prepare for the KU game
Topeka's Bullfrogs prepare for the KU game
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flooding
Russian KU Assistant Professor speaks out against Putin’s actions
Russian KU Assistant Professor speaks out against Putin’s actions