Advertisement

Kansas hospital reports 0 COVID patients for first time in 2 years

13 News at Six
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in two years, a local hospital has no COVID-positive inpatients.

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan shared the news Friday. A hospital spokesperson said it is the first since Spring 2020 that they’ve had no hospitalized COVID patients. They also have not had a COVID patient in the ICU for a week.

The Riley Co. Health Dept. tweeted that the update is good news worth celebrating.

Topeka’s two main hospitals also report much lower COVID patient numbers. Stormont Vail had 11 COVID-positive inpatients Thursday, while University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus had two.

The ease in strain on hospitals is one sign of the declining COVID trends in Kanas. At the height of the Omicron surge in mid-January, KDHE’s dashboard showed the statewide daily adult COVID patient counts topping 1200. This week, the number was less than 300.

Overall, new cases are dropping. KDHE reported 303 new cases between Wednesday and Friday. The percent of tests coming back positive was ending this week below three percent.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews ruled a small fire inside a vacant grocery store at 3310 SE 6th Ave. was likely a...
Man “naked and on fire” collapses inside Topeka gas station Wed. night
Bruce Weber announced March 10, 2022 that he was stepping down as K-State's Men's Basketball...
K-State hunts for new head men’s basketball coach as Weber announces resignation
Karen Davis, of Sabetha, waived the right to a preliminary hearing this week in a case in which...
Sabetha woman waives right to preliminary hearing in child sodomy case
Booking photo of Cole Joseph Harrison.
Topeka man back behind bars for child sex crimes after bond conditions violated

Latest News

COVID numbers continue trending down in Kansas.
COVID continues downward trend in Kansas
Dillons will host a Hiring Fair to fill full-time and part-time positions on Saturday, March...
To fill multiple open positions, Dillons will host a hiring fair Saturday
Dinosaurs came alive at the Topeka Zoo Friday as the third major exhibit for the city’s Dino...
Topeka Zoo’s new Dino Days exhibit “Dinosaurs Alive!” hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony
A Sabetha woman this week waived her right to a preliminary hearing in a case in which she is...
Sabetha woman waives right to preliminary hearing in child sodomy case