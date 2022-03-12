Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol identifies man killed in deadly Independence police shooting

By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An individual was shot and killed by police in Independence on Friday evening.

The shooting happened around U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road on Friday evening around 8 p.m.

On Saturday, the Missouri Highway Patrol identified the individual killed as 39-year-old Tyrea Pryor of Kansas City.

The Missouri Highway Patrol, who is investigating the matter, said the situation began with a police pursuit following a reported disturbance.

The vehicle crashed at 24 Highway and Noland Road.

The highway patrol says as police approached the suspected vehicle, they observed a rifle in the vehicle. Shots were fired and the suspect was killed.

It’s unclear at this point if more than one officer fired.

Authorities are still investigating the matter. The Missouri Highway Patrol will interview officers and witnesses in the area.

The suspect was described only as an adult male.

A second vehicle was struck during the pursuit, but no one in that vehicle was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Kevin Spunaugle, Linda Spunaugle, Melissa Buckner, and Wilson Bachert
Four arrested after Osage Co. deputy finds drugs during traffic stop
Karlie Phelps and young Nicholas Ecker
Mom charged in Shawnee toddler’s arson fire death accused of intimidating witness
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Residents and Jackson Co. crews pull 85-year-old Delmer Klahr from his vehicle after it slides...
Jackson Co. residents, crews pull 85-year-old man out of vehicle in icy creek
Dion Jamal Green
Court rules man who killed pregnant Junction City woman to stay behind bars

Latest News

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes held their wedding ceremony on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Happily ever after: The Mahomes tie the Knot
Washburn beats Minnesota Duluth in NCAA Tournament
Washburn beats Minnesota Duluth in NCAA Tournament
Centralia fell 37-35 against Pretty Prairie in the State Championship game on Saturday, March...
Centralia falls 37-35 against Pretty Prairie in State Title match
St. Marys falls 60-32 in Class 2A State Title game, finishes as State Runner-Ups
Olpe wins back-to-back boys Class 1A DI State Basketball Titles