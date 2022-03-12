Missouri Highway Patrol identifies man killed in deadly Independence police shooting

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An individual was shot and killed by police in Independence on Friday evening.

The shooting happened around U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road on Friday evening around 8 p.m.

On Saturday, the Missouri Highway Patrol identified the individual killed as 39-year-old Tyrea Pryor of Kansas City.

The Missouri Highway Patrol, who is investigating the matter, said the situation began with a police pursuit following a reported disturbance.

The vehicle crashed at 24 Highway and Noland Road.

The highway patrol says as police approached the suspected vehicle, they observed a rifle in the vehicle. Shots were fired and the suspect was killed.

It’s unclear at this point if more than one officer fired.

Authorities are still investigating the matter. The Missouri Highway Patrol will interview officers and witnesses in the area.

A second vehicle was struck during the pursuit, but no one in that vehicle was injured.

