Advertisement

Geary Co. Commission to discuss allowance of backyard chickens

FILE
FILE(WBNG)
By JC Post
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - During a recent public comments session at a Junction City Commission meeting, there was a request to consider a change in the city code to allow chickens in residential backyards within city limits.

The topic is now on the commission agenda when they meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 701 North Jefferson.

City staff has recommended if chickens are allowed that there should be adequate restrictions.

City Manager Allen Dinkel noted in a memo to the commission that he is concerned about opening other issues such as ducks, rabbits and goats. He also added that he does understand those who would like to have chickens in their yard.

This topic has come before the city commission a few times in the past and so far no action has been made for the development of an ordinance to be considered.

Some cities do allow backyard chickens while others do not. For those that do allow them, there is a wide variety of conditions, licenses and other rules.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Davis, of Sabetha, waived the right to a preliminary hearing this week in a case in which...
Sabetha woman waives right to preliminary hearing in child sodomy case
Residents and Jackson Co. crews pull 85-year-old Delmer Klahr from his vehicle after it slides...
Jackson Co. residents, crews pull 85-year-old man out of vehicle in icy creek
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Jackson Mahomes reveals best man status in Patrick’s upcoming wedding
From left to right: Kevin Spunaugle, Linda Spunaugle, Melissa Buckner, and Wilson Bachert
Four arrested after Osage Co. deputy finds drugs during traffic stop
Karlie Phelps and young Nicholas Ecker
Mom charged in Shawnee toddler’s arson fire death accused of intimidating witness

Latest News

Old Junction City High School
Old JCHS approved for nearly $2.7 million demolition
FILE
USD 475 adds new position, raises teacher pay for summer school at board meeting
The flag is lowered Wednesday in front of the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka to recognize the...
At two-year mark of pandemic, Kansas doctors remember first patient and appetite for information
Cars line the Judicial Center on Saturday, March 12, 2022 to get their personal documents...
AG’s office helps Topekans protect their identities with annual shredding event