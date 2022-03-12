Geary Co. Commission to discuss allowance of backyard chickens

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - During a recent public comments session at a Junction City Commission meeting, there was a request to consider a change in the city code to allow chickens in residential backyards within city limits.

The topic is now on the commission agenda when they meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 701 North Jefferson.

City staff has recommended if chickens are allowed that there should be adequate restrictions.

City Manager Allen Dinkel noted in a memo to the commission that he is concerned about opening other issues such as ducks, rabbits and goats. He also added that he does understand those who would like to have chickens in their yard.

This topic has come before the city commission a few times in the past and so far no action has been made for the development of an ordinance to be considered.

Some cities do allow backyard chickens while others do not. For those that do allow them, there is a wide variety of conditions, licenses and other rules.

