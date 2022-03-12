To fill multiple open positions, Dillons will host a hiring fair Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons will host a Hiring Fair to fill full and part-time positions on Saturday, March 12, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

According to Dillons, each store has multiple positions across numerous stores.

Wichita – 200 positions across 15 stores

Topeka – 120 positions across 6 stores

Hutchinson – 30 positions across 4 stores

Salina – 25 positions across 4 stores

Lawrence – 50 positions across 4 stores

Manhattan, Junction City – 40 positions across 3 stores

Hays – 25 positions across 2 stores

Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal – 25 positions across 4 stores

Goddard and Hutchinson with positions at Distribution Centers

“At Dillons, have an ongoing goal to provide customers the highest level of service possible and want to hire individuals who share in our passion for people and fresh food,” said Kyla Enslinger, Human Resources Leader of Dillon Stores. “We are looking for talented associates to join our team for a job, and then stay for a career with us at Dillons.”

Certain benefits Dillions say they offer include:

Comprehensive compensation packages

Competitive wages with new pay raises in most markets

Healthcare

Retirement

Tuition reimbursement for continued education up to $21,000 (For associates with 60 days of employment, and no limitations on college, universities, or vocational studies with more than $160,000 paid to associates so far this year)

An advance pay option through partner DailyPay

Associate discounts on groceries for the house, travel, electronics, streaming services, and more

To apply for any open positions, click here.

