To fill multiple open positions, Dillons will host a hiring fair Saturday

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons will host a Hiring Fair to fill full and part-time positions on Saturday, March 12, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

According to Dillons, each store has multiple positions across numerous stores.

  • Wichita – 200 positions across 15 stores
  • Topeka – 120 positions across 6 stores
  • Hutchinson – 30 positions across 4 stores
  • Salina – 25 positions across 4 stores
  • Lawrence – 50 positions across 4 stores
  • Manhattan, Junction City – 40 positions across 3 stores
  • Hays – 25 positions across 2 stores
  • Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal – 25 positions across 4 stores
  • Goddard and Hutchinson with positions at Distribution Centers

“At Dillons, have an ongoing goal to provide customers the highest level of service possible and want to hire individuals who share in our passion for people and fresh food,” said Kyla Enslinger, Human Resources Leader of Dillon Stores. “We are looking for talented associates to join our team for a job, and then stay for a career with us at Dillons.”

Certain benefits Dillions say they offer include:

  • Comprehensive compensation packages
  • Competitive wages with new pay raises in most markets
  • Healthcare
  • Retirement
  • Tuition reimbursement for continued education up to $21,000 (For associates with 60 days of employment, and no limitations on college, universities, or vocational studies with more than $160,000 paid to associates so far this year)
  • An advance pay option through partner DailyPay
  • Associate discounts on groceries for the house, travel, electronics, streaming services, and more

To apply for any open positions, click here.

