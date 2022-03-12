Congress sends over $11.5 million to Kansas law enforcement agencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local and state law enforcement agencies are getting an infusion of over $11.5 million from Congress.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says $11,540,000 is headed to Kansas law enforcement for the FY 2022 Appropriations Package, as well as increases in the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and Community Oriented Policing Service Hiring Program.

“At a time in which certain groups are calling to defund the police, in wh­­­ich the work and dedication of men and women in blue is questioned, I have and will continue to be an advocate for our law enforcement officers,” said Sen. Moran. “After attempts to gut law enforcement programs, my committee was able to protect and increase vital resources for our men and women in blue. This includes new funding to make certain police officers receive the best training, the newest technology and the tools they need to protect our communities and keep our officers safe.”

“I appreciate the county sheriffs, chiefs of police, state troopers and officers who speak with me frequently about what their departments are facing on a daily basis and inform me of the resources they need to be successful in our communities,” Moran continued. “I stand with our law enforcement and will continue to do everything I can to support them in the United States Senate. Our police need to know that we care about them; we respect them; and we’ve got their six.”

Moran said law enforcement agencies receiving Congressional resources are as follows:

Arkansas City Police Department­

Atchison Police Department

Cherokee County Sheriff

Concordia Police Department

El Dorado Police Department

Ford County Sheriff

Garden City Police Department

Gardner Police Department

Graham County Sheriff

Greeley County Sheriff

Fort Hays State University De-Escalation Center

Hiawatha Police Department

Johnson County Sheriff

Kansas Bureau of Investigation

Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

Leavenworth Police Department

Mission Police Department

Olathe Police Department

Overland Park Police Department

Parsons Police Department

Pittsburg Police Department

Prairie Village Police Department

Riley County Police Department

Rose Hill Police Department

Sedgwick County Sheriff

Valley Center Police Department

Wichita Police Department

Wyandotte County Sheriff

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.