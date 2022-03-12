Congress sends over $11.5 million to Kansas law enforcement agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local and state law enforcement agencies are getting an infusion of over $11.5 million from Congress.
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says $11,540,000 is headed to Kansas law enforcement for the FY 2022 Appropriations Package, as well as increases in the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and Community Oriented Policing Service Hiring Program.
“At a time in which certain groups are calling to defund the police, in which the work and dedication of men and women in blue is questioned, I have and will continue to be an advocate for our law enforcement officers,” said Sen. Moran. “After attempts to gut law enforcement programs, my committee was able to protect and increase vital resources for our men and women in blue. This includes new funding to make certain police officers receive the best training, the newest technology and the tools they need to protect our communities and keep our officers safe.”
“I appreciate the county sheriffs, chiefs of police, state troopers and officers who speak with me frequently about what their departments are facing on a daily basis and inform me of the resources they need to be successful in our communities,” Moran continued. “I stand with our law enforcement and will continue to do everything I can to support them in the United States Senate. Our police need to know that we care about them; we respect them; and we’ve got their six.”
Moran said law enforcement agencies receiving Congressional resources are as follows:
- Arkansas City Police Department
- Atchison Police Department
- Cherokee County Sheriff
- Concordia Police Department
- El Dorado Police Department
- Ford County Sheriff
- Garden City Police Department
- Gardner Police Department
- Graham County Sheriff
- Greeley County Sheriff
- Fort Hays State University De-Escalation Center
- Hiawatha Police Department
- Johnson County Sheriff
- Kansas Bureau of Investigation
- Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center
- Leavenworth Police Department
- Mission Police Department
- Olathe Police Department
- Overland Park Police Department
- Parsons Police Department
- Pittsburg Police Department
- Prairie Village Police Department
- Riley County Police Department
- Rose Hill Police Department
- Sedgwick County Sheriff
- Valley Center Police Department
- Wichita Police Department
- Wyandotte County Sheriff
