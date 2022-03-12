Advertisement

Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida

Five West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, according to a...
Five West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, according to a spokeswoman from the U.S. Military Academy.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fentanyl overdoses of a group of U.S. Military Academy cadets and others at a Florida vacation home during spring break.

Police in Wilton Manors, Florida, say six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine and were taken to hospitals.

Authorities said late Friday that they have made an arrest and continue the investigation.

Florida officials have only identified the patients as college students from the state of New York.

However, a spokeswoman from the U.S. Military Academy said five West Point cadets were involved, and four of them were hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Davis, of Sabetha, waived the right to a preliminary hearing this week in a case in which...
Sabetha woman waives right to preliminary hearing in child sodomy case
Residents and Jackson Co. crews pull 85-year-old Delmer Klahr from his vehicle after it slides...
Jackson Co. residents, crews pull 85-year-old man out of vehicle in icy creek
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Jackson Mahomes reveals best man status in Patrick’s upcoming wedding
From left to right: Kevin Spunaugle, Linda Spunaugle, Melissa Buckner, and Wilson Bachert
Four arrested after Osage Co. deputy finds drugs during traffic stop
Karlie Phelps and young Nicholas Ecker
Mom charged in Shawnee toddler’s arson fire death accused of intimidating witness

Latest News

Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50
FILE - In this May 25, 2020 file photo, the Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock...
Republican Sens. propose ban on Venezuelan, Iranian oil following Russian ban
Lawrence Police look to identify this man in relation to criminal damage to a vehicle in...
Lawrence police attempt to identify man in relation to criminal damage case
COVID-19 "Test-to-Treat" sites at some CVS and Walgreens locations are ready to see patients...
Some ‘test-to-treat’ COVID sites at CVS, Walgreens are ready to see patients