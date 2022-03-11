Washburn University receives a total $1 million from 2 couples, part of a new campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two couples donated a combined total of $1 million to Washburn University.

The “I Will for Washburn: Greenwood/McPherson Legacy Challenge” is meant to encourage others to consider adding Washburn University to the will or estate plans.

Washburn’s announcement says that anyone who makes a new, documented commitment that lists Washburn as a beneficiary of their estate will receive $10,000 from the Greenwood/McPherson fund to go towards any area of Washburn. According to Washburn, the fund will run until it is completely exhausted.

“Universities are, quite literally, built on legacy gifts—people who came before us deciding to leave something to their alma mater or local university after they’re gone,” said Jerry Farley, president, Washburn. “We receive gifts of that kind from time to time, and they provide an enormous boost. One hundred new people putting Washburn in their wills would be transformative for the future of this university.”

Marshall Meek, the president of Washburn University’s Alumni Association and Foundation, says the intention is to bring attention to the importance of estate planning and highlight the impact Washburn has on its students and community.

“The foundation can answer questions, help walk people through the entire process, and offers estate planning resources,” said Meek. “We have people tell us all the time how much easier it was than they thought it would be, and how, once they’ve done it, they feel such a sense of comfort and pride in being able to establish a plan for the future and give back to the things that are important to them.”

Greg Greenwood and Bruce McPherson explained more about the $10,000 fund and their thoughts on what it could do.

“I think people will be surprised not only by how easy the foundation makes it if you need advice or help in updating your will to include Washburn, but then all the different areas you can support with the $10,000,” said McPherson. “Not just the general fund, but any department, any sports team, all kinds of scholarships—I really hope this is a good way to open people’s eyes to all the things Washburn does and how you can help support it.”

“We hope this is a win-win-win,” said Greg Greenwood. “A win for donors thinking about their estate plans, to help get them over the hurdle of planning what happens with their assets after they’re gone. A win for the university now--$1 million spread around an institution Washburn’s size will have a huge impact on students and campus today. And most of all a win for the future of Washburn. This is something that will be paying off by changing student lives for generations to come.”

