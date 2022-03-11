Topeka body shop sees over a dozen customers after Thursday’s snow storm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -When a storm of any kind hit, Jayhawk Body Shop and Glass has seen it all.

“Cars sliding off, tree limbs, all of the above.”

This snow storm was no exception at least a dozen customers walked through the door Thursday morning.

“We just had this one this morning that went through an entire fence, parking lots you know someone slides or backs in, cell phones are a big issue even in weather like this, you know it’s pretty minor stuff. I would say 80% of the stuff are minor,” said owner, Kevin Dunford.

Dunford says his body shop is booked for weeks out--

“Right now, we are booked out like four or five weeks because of parts issues, weather, the COVID stuff that hit hard in January, the backlog stuff. But, at any given time with windshield and car we will have 20 to 50 here at a time going through a day going through,” he explained.

He says he knows it can be a rough day for customers when they get into a wreck, so his team strives to relieve their stress.

“Our business involves someone else’s bad luck and stuff. But we are here to guide them through that process and make their life easier, take that stress off and we handle every aspect for them,” he said.

