Sex offender loses appeal over claims of improperly being labeled sex offender

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has dismissed the motion of a man who claims the Department of Corrections improperly labeled him as a sex offender as he begins his 28th year in prison.

In the matter of Appeal No. 121,888: Dale M.L. Denney v. Joe Norwood, the Kansas Supreme Court says Denney, an inmate at El Dorado Correctional Facility, petitioned for a writ of habeas corpus against the Secretary of Corrections.

Denney alleges the Kansas Department of Corrections improperly classified and managed him as a sex offender.

Court records indicate a Court of Appeals panel affirmed the Labette Co. District Court’s decision to hold Denney was properly classified as a sex offender under the Department’s policy.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice K.J. Wall, the Court said it held the panel did make a mistake by analyzing the district courts ruling under Kansas law because habeas corpus proceedings are governed under Article 15 of Chapter 60 of the Kansas Statutes Annotated, making the ordinary rules of civil procedure moot.

However, after laying out the procedures and standards of review that apply to habeas corpus proceedings, the Court said it affirmed the panel’s judgment because the record established that no cause for granting a writ of habeas corpus existed and that summary dismissal was called for.

According to KDOC records, Denney was imprisoned in 1994 in two separate cases. First, he was convicted of an aggravated weapons violation, aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery which occurred in October 1992. Lastly, he was convicted of aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated battery, aggravated sexual battery and an aggravated weapons violation that occurred in July 1993.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.