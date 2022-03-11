Stormont Vail recognized for efforts to help breastfeeding moms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail has been recognized for its efforts to help breastfeeding mothers in the community.

Stormont Vail Health says it has continued its commitment to infant and maternal health with its recognition through High 5 for Mom & Baby Premier - a program developed by the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund to increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates in Kansas.

Stormont Vail said the program provides resources and a framework to help hospitals and birth facilities implement 10 evidence-based practices proven to support successful breastfeeding, improve maternal and infant health outcomes and also reduce racial and ethnic health disparities.

To obtain the program’s recognition, the health network said each facility is asked to complete a voluntary and self-reported evaluation and to follow all 10 of the mentioned practices:

Have a written maternity care and infant feeding policy that addresses all ten High 5 for Mom & Baby practices supporting breastfeeding Maintain staff competency in lactation support All pregnant women will get information and instruction on breastfeeding Assure immediate and sustained skin-to-skin contact between mom and baby after birth All families will get individualized infant feeding counseling Newborn infants will not get any food or during other than breastmilk unless medically initiated “Rooming-in” will be practiced to allow mothers and infants to remain together 24 hours a day Families are encouraged to feed babies when the baby exhibits feeding cues, regardless of feeding methods Give no pacifiers or artificial nipples to breastfeeding infants Provide mothers options for breastfeeding support in the community like a telephone number, walk-in clinic information, and support groups upon discharge

“Breastfeeding plays a crucial role in the overall health of babies and mothers,” stated Katie Schoenhoff, Director of Programs at the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. “Following the ten High 5 for Mom & Baby practices demonstrates Stormont Vail’s commitment to infant and maternal health by helping moms successfully initiate and maintain breastfeeding.”

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 60% of moms stop breastfeeding sooner than planned. Some factors which influence this include hospital practices, education and encouragement, policies or support in the workplace, and access to community support.

Along with recognition of being named a High 5 facility, the health network said it also gets ongoing education and training opportunities, support and resources through a community of delivery centers, and scholarship opportunities to further staff education.

