Sen. Moran honored for commitment to improving lives of veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has been honored for his commitment to improving the lives of veterans and their families.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), lead Republican on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, says he recently met with Disabled American Veterans and received the DAV’s Veterans Champion Award.

Sen. Moran said the award is presented to a veterans advocate who has shown commitment to serving veterans, their families and survivors.

When the award was presented, Moran said the DAV cited his significant contributions to improve the lives of veterans and their families while serving in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

“Senator Jerry Moran has illustrated an unmatched commitment to fighting for the best interests of veterans and their families,” said DAV National Commander Andy Marshall. “Veterans are a nonpartisan issue, and he has worked tirelessly to ensure our nation keeps its promises to our nation’s heroes.”

“It is a pleasure knowing that Senator Moran has a genuine interest and concern for veterans and their caregivers, and because of the vigor he has shown over the years, it was decided by our national organization to award the senator with the Champion Award, one of the highest awards given by the Disabled American Veterans to a civilian,” said Kansas DAV Junior Vice Commander Ron Boykins. “In closing, it was a very interesting and positive visit, with the hope of continued communication with your office and the department of Kansas.”

Recently, Moran-backed legislation to get veterans suffering from toxic exposure the medical benefits they deserve passed the U.S. Senate.

