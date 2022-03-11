Advertisement

Sen. Moran honored for commitment to improving lives of veterans

Sen. Jerry Moran - (R) Kansas
Sen. Jerry Moran - (R) Kansas(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has been honored for his commitment to improving the lives of veterans and their families.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), lead Republican on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, says he recently met with Disabled American Veterans and received the DAV’s Veterans Champion Award.

Sen. Moran said the award is presented to a veterans advocate who has shown commitment to serving veterans, their families and survivors.

When the award was presented, Moran said the DAV cited his significant contributions to improve the lives of veterans and their families while serving in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

“Senator Jerry Moran has illustrated an unmatched commitment to fighting for the best interests of veterans and their families,” said DAV National Commander Andy Marshall. “Veterans are a nonpartisan issue, and he has worked tirelessly to ensure our nation keeps its promises to our nation’s heroes.”

“It is a pleasure knowing that Senator Moran has a genuine interest and concern for veterans and their caregivers, and because of the vigor he has shown over the years, it was decided by our national organization to award the senator with the Champion Award, one of the highest awards given by the Disabled American Veterans to a civilian,” said Kansas DAV Junior Vice Commander Ron Boykins. “In closing, it was a very interesting and positive visit, with the hope of continued communication with your office and the department of Kansas.”

Recently, Moran-backed legislation to get veterans suffering from toxic exposure the medical benefits they deserve passed the U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews ruled a small fire inside a vacant grocery store at 3310 SE 6th Ave. was likely a...
Man “naked and on fire” collapses inside Topeka gas station Wed. night
Bruce Weber announced March 10, 2022 that he was stepping down as K-State's Men's Basketball...
K-State hunts for new head men’s basketball coach as Weber announces resignation
Booking photo of Cole Joseph Harrison.
Topeka man back behind bars for child sex crimes after bond conditions violated
Crash involving KDOT truck on I-70.
KDOT truck involved in two-vehicle crash on I-70

Latest News

Kansas pension fund
Kansas close to using up to $1B to shore up pension system
Kansas unemployment
KDOL reports unemployment back to pre-pandemic rates
Kansas Department of Labor in Topeka, Kansas
KDOL reports unemployment back to pre-pandemic rates
FILE
Stormont Vail recognized for efforts to help breastfeeding moms