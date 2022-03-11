Advertisement

Sabetha woman waives right to preliminary hearing in child sodomy case

Karen Davis, of Sabetha, waived the right to a preliminary hearing this week in a case in which...
Karen Davis, of Sabetha, waived the right to a preliminary hearing this week in a case in which she is accused of the criminal sodomy of a teenage girl, according to KMZA Radio.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha woman this week waived her right to a preliminary hearing in a case in which she is accused of the criminal sodomy of a teenage girl.

KMZA Radio reports that Karen Davis was bound over to the Nemaha County District Court for arraignment on March 24.

According to the radio station, Sabetha police arrested Davis in July 2021 on a Nemaha County warrant.

KMZA says Davis is accused of engaging in sodomy with a girl between 14 and 15 years of age between January 25, 2017, and January 24, 2019.

According to KMZA, Davis remains free on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

