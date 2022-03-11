Russian KU Assistant Professor speaks out against Putin’s actions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Valery Dzutsati has spoken out against Russian President Vladimir Putin for years. He was still shocked to see the war had started.

He told me he predicted the war would happen.

“Imagine you’re surrounded around people who keep telling you how magnificent and like how great, like how wise, all kind of stuff you are and you don’t hear anything else for one year, not for 20, but one year. Won’t that distort your reality and your kind of thinking? Of course.”

He couldn’t believe it when it happened.

“I still half don’t believe it now, you know, and when I see all of this stuff happening. It’s crazy.”

He doesn’t want bloodshed. He said Russians like himself warned of something like this happening and wants it to stop.

“I can see it’s getting worse and will probably get worse before it gets better. It’s difficult to observe.”

His friends and family reside in Russia where media accessibility is limited or even banned. He said Russians being brainwashed by propaganda makes sense after only hearing one side of the story.

“Ordinary Russians have never had a life, they have never been so well off under Putin. Any economist will confirm that.”

The theory of diversionary war states leaders threatened by domestic turmoil could initiate conflict to improve their own standing. He said Putin has been facing a stagnant economy and fallen popularity leading him to choose war and taking over new land.

“It worked with Crimea so he thought why wouldn’t he do some kind of bigger thing. He miscalculated, that much we can tell by now.”

Dzutasi said the sanctions laid out by governments won’t affect Putin’s personality but will impact the country. He says they’ll be effective only if they are consistent.

