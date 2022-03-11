Advertisement

Royals update schedule following end of MLB lockout

FILE - Kauffman Stadium
FILE - Kauffman Stadium(WCTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - As players reach an agreement with the MLB for a new labor deal, the Kansas City Royals have announced the team’s updated Spring schedule.

The Royals said MLB Opening Day will be held on April 7, however, players can report for Spring Training as early as Friday, March 11, but are required to be at practice by Sunday.

Kansas City’s first Spring Training game will be held on March 18 against the Minnesota Brewers, while the team will open the 2022 season at 3:10 p.m. on April 7 at home in Kauffman Stadium against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Royals’ last game is scheduled to be held on Oct. 2, in Cleveland against the Guardians.

“It’s a great day for Major League Baseball and the Kansas City Royals,” said Chairman and CEO John Sherman. “We are excited to welcome our Major League players back home to Surprise. Royals baseball is back, and we are grateful to our fans for their passion and commitment.”

“Together, we look forward to celebrating the game we all love on Opening Day at the K,” he continued.

Also new for the 2022 season, the Royals revealed a new patch on players’ jerseys to honor late Art Stewart, scout and longest-tenured associate in the organization’s history.

To check out the rest of the 2022 schedule or for tickets to a game, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews ruled a small fire inside a vacant grocery store at 3310 SE 6th Ave. was likely a...
Man “naked and on fire” collapses inside Topeka gas station Wed. night
Bruce Weber announced March 10, 2022 that he was stepping down as K-State's Men's Basketball...
K-State hunts for new head men’s basketball coach as Weber announces resignation
Booking photo of Cole Joseph Harrison.
Topeka man back behind bars for child sex crimes after bond conditions violated
Crash involving KDOT truck on I-70.
KDOT truck involved in two-vehicle crash on I-70

Latest News

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Jackson Mahomes reveals best man status in Patrick’s upcoming wedding
IX AT 50: Scholarship honors K-State Rowing’s pioneer
IX AT 50: Scholarship honors K-State Rowing’s pioneer
IX AT 50: Scholarship honors K-State Rowing’s pioneer
KPZ St. Marys vs Trego Community
KPZ (B): St. Marys 69, Trego Community 43