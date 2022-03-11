Royals update schedule following end of MLB lockout

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - As players reach an agreement with the MLB for a new labor deal, the Kansas City Royals have announced the team’s updated Spring schedule.

The Royals said MLB Opening Day will be held on April 7, however, players can report for Spring Training as early as Friday, March 11, but are required to be at practice by Sunday.

Kansas City’s first Spring Training game will be held on March 18 against the Minnesota Brewers, while the team will open the 2022 season at 3:10 p.m. on April 7 at home in Kauffman Stadium against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Royals’ last game is scheduled to be held on Oct. 2, in Cleveland against the Guardians.

“It’s a great day for Major League Baseball and the Kansas City Royals,” said Chairman and CEO John Sherman. “We are excited to welcome our Major League players back home to Surprise. Royals baseball is back, and we are grateful to our fans for their passion and commitment.”

“Together, we look forward to celebrating the game we all love on Opening Day at the K,” he continued.

Also new for the 2022 season, the Royals revealed a new patch on players’ jerseys to honor late Art Stewart, scout and longest-tenured associate in the organization’s history.

We'll wear this jersey patch for the 2022 season in honor of the late Art Stewart, our longtime scout and dear friend. pic.twitter.com/SUKjjuZrd3 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 11, 2022

To check out the rest of the 2022 schedule or for tickets to a game, click HERE.

