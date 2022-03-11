React the right way next time flood waters rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve seen flooding before and we will see it again. The first step to prepare for a flood is to know your flood risk.

“Look around. Take some geographical study if you will and see where the water flows in your area,” says Dusty Nichols, Shawnee County Emergency Manager. “Are you prone to flooding? Are you in those kinds of situations or areas? So, that’s the first thing. To see if you are really at risk for it.”

You may find yourself to be in a flood-prone area, but there are ways you can help prevent flooding.

“Anything you can do to mitigate that flood, to mitigate those waters from coming in your home or whatever else you’re trying to protect. Possible sandbagging. Maybe find a way to divert it. Once the flood does happen, Those are the things you need to really pay attention to that’s in your home. Where the generators are, where the electrical outlets are. Keep yourself safe. And then beyond that, find a known location you could evacuate to if you had to.”

It’s also important to not walk or drive into floodwaters.

“When we say turn around don’t drown, don’t go into the floodwater, don’t walk through it, don’t swim in it. Stay completely out of it because you don’t know what’s in it that could harm you. And the water itself could sweep your cars away, sweep you away. It’s hard to tell.”

And having a plan makes it easier for emergency responders during an evacuation situation.

“We try to stay way in front of a storm and give those warnings out as soon as we can. We ask people to have a preparedness plan so when we say you need to enact it, that’s the time to enact it.”

So be ready with your plan when waters rise.

