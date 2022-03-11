Advertisement

One killed in three-vehicle crash Thursday in Meade County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEADE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Meade County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 8:15 a.m. Thursday on US-54 highway, just east of the city of Meade.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 BMW 530 Series was westbound on US-54 passing a 2023 Mack truck that was pulling two other vehicles.

The BMW then collided with a 2006 Peterbilt semitrailer that was coming eastbound around a curve on US-54.

After the BMW collided with the semi, it rotated counterclockwise and collided with the Mack truck on the driver’s side saddle tank.

The BMW then went south from the roadway and came to rest facing south.

The Peterbilt semi left the road to the north and overturned, coming to rest on its passenger side facing north.

The Mack truck came to a controlled stop on the westbound shoulder of US-54 facing west.

The driver of the BMW, Joshua Q. Barnes, 21, of Cincinnati, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Barnes wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the BMW, Hudhaifa I. Groomes, 23, of Dayton, Ohio, was transported to Meade District Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The patrol said Groomes was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Mack truck, Christopher T. Bables, 43, of Kansas City, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Bables was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Peterbilt semi, Mark B. West, 46, of Liberal, was reported uninjured. The patrol said West was wearing his seat belt.

