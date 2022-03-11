Nutrition important in cancer recovery, but also can be challenging

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What we eat can be an important part of staying healthy and preventing illness.

During March’s National Nutrition Month, health experts also note its role in recovering from disease.

Allison Gunnoe, RD, LD, a clinical dietitian at Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center in Topeka, says nutrition is absolutely vital. She says proper nutrition helps people tolerate and stick with treatments but it can be a challenge for many cancer fighters.

“(There’s) a plethora of different symptoms that people may experience - altered taste, or thickened saliva, trouble swallowing, nausea, vomiting, GI upset. There’s a whole gambit of issues that make it a barrier for people to eat and be able to maintain their nutrition along the way,” she said.

Gunnoe’s role is to help people find what works.

“Say if we have a metallic meat (taste) issue, then we find other sources of protein. We just play around with different ingredients and seeing what works for the patient that they find palatable,” she said. “It is highly individualized - but especially with cancer patients, it may change day to day.”

Sometimes, patients might need liquid meal options, or some may need to adjust to a feeding tube. Gunnoe suggests, even if patients don’t feel like eating, they should mark a set time to at least try something. She says patients and families shouldn’t hesitate to ask for help and utilize support resources that are available.

Gunnoe says there’s no one size fits all, which makes it a challenge, but it’s also rewarding.

“I’m able to spend more one on one time with patients and actually build a relationship, and I feel like I’m able to cater to their needs and make a bigger difference,” Gunnoe said.

Find nutrition resources for people with cancer from the American Cancer Society here.

