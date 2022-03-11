Advertisement

Nutrition important in cancer recovery, but also can be challenging

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What we eat can be an important part of staying healthy and preventing illness.

During March’s National Nutrition Month, health experts also note its role in recovering from disease.

Allison Gunnoe, RD, LD, a clinical dietitian at Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center in Topeka, says nutrition is absolutely vital. She says proper nutrition helps people tolerate and stick with treatments but it can be a challenge for many cancer fighters.

“(There’s) a plethora of different symptoms that people may experience - altered taste, or thickened saliva, trouble swallowing, nausea, vomiting, GI upset. There’s a whole gambit of issues that make it a barrier for people to eat and be able to maintain their nutrition along the way,” she said.

Gunnoe’s role is to help people find what works.

“Say if we have a metallic meat (taste) issue, then we find other sources of protein. We just play around with different ingredients and seeing what works for the patient that they find palatable,” she said. “It is highly individualized - but especially with cancer patients, it may change day to day.”

Sometimes, patients might need liquid meal options, or some may need to adjust to a feeding tube. Gunnoe suggests, even if patients don’t feel like eating, they should mark a set time to at least try something. She says patients and families shouldn’t hesitate to ask for help and utilize support resources that are available.

Gunnoe says there’s no one size fits all, which makes it a challenge, but it’s also rewarding.

“I’m able to spend more one on one time with patients and actually build a relationship, and I feel like I’m able to cater to their needs and make a bigger difference,” Gunnoe said.

Find nutrition resources for people with cancer from the American Cancer Society here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews ruled a small fire inside a vacant grocery store at 3310 SE 6th Ave. was likely a...
Man “naked and on fire” collapses inside Topeka gas station Wed. night
Additional snowfall 11am to tonight
Thursday forecast: Snow winds down this afternoon
Colton Grant Miller
Topeka man behind bars after alleged attempt to run over business owners in theft case
Bruce Weber announced March 10, 2022 that he was stepping down as K-State's Men's Basketball...
K-State hunts for new head men’s basketball coach as Weber announces resignation

Latest News

Nutrition is important in recovering from illness and disease, especially cancer.
Nutrition important when fighting cancer
CDC Map
CDC puts most of Kansas in "low" COVID activity
CDC COVID-19 Community Levels Map for Kansas March 10, 2022.
CDC update puts most of Kansas at low COVID-19 community levels, Stormont closing drive-thru testing site
The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis opened a new urgent care in east Topeka...
New Urgent Care opens near Lake Shawnee in east Topeka