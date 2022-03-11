Advertisement

Manhattan church reports theft of catalytic converter from van

University Christian Church on Thursday reported the theft of a catalytic converter from one of...
University Christian Church on Thursday reported the theft of a catalytic converter from one of its vans in the 1500 block of Browning Place in Manhattan, according to Riley County police officials.(KBTX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan church this week reported the theft of a catalytic converter from one of its vans.

Riley County police officials said the theft was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Browning Place in Manhattan.

The victim in the case was listed as University Christian Church.

According to Riley County police, someone stole a catalytic converter after cutting it off a church van.

The estimated loss associated with the theft was approximately $2,000. 

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews ruled a small fire inside a vacant grocery store at 3310 SE 6th Ave. was likely a...
Man “naked and on fire” collapses inside Topeka gas station Wed. night
Bruce Weber announced March 10, 2022 that he was stepping down as K-State's Men's Basketball...
K-State hunts for new head men’s basketball coach as Weber announces resignation
Booking photo of Cole Joseph Harrison.
Topeka man back behind bars for child sex crimes after bond conditions violated
Crash involving KDOT truck on I-70.
KDOT truck involved in two-vehicle crash on I-70

Latest News

FILE
Stormont Vail recognized for efforts to help breastfeeding moms
Midday in Kansas
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Jackson Mahomes reveals best man status in Patrick’s upcoming wedding
FILE
De Soto businessman to repay $215k for defrauding IRS
Flood waters nearly top this bridge
React the right way next time flood waters rise