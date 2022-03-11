Manhattan church reports theft of catalytic converter from van

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan church this week reported the theft of a catalytic converter from one of its vans.

Riley County police officials said the theft was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Browning Place in Manhattan.

The victim in the case was listed as University Christian Church.

According to Riley County police, someone stole a catalytic converter after cutting it off a church van.

The estimated loss associated with the theft was approximately $2,000.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

