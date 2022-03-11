KU professors calls Biden moves against Russia justified

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - International trade law experts at KU are calling President Biden’s move to suspend normal trade with Russia justified.

The University of Kansas says on Friday, March 11, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would join other G-7 nations and the European Union to suspend normal trade relations with Russia.

The University said the move is a continuation of the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and will raise tariffs on Russian products.

“WTO rules mandate immediate, unconditional MFN treatment among all members. This revocation is of huge legal significance, though less so practically, because of Russia’s relatively small trading position in most markets,” said Raj Bhala, the Brenneisen Distinguished Professor of Law and international trade expert at KU. “It’s entirely justified under WTO rules, not only under the national security exception but also, arguably, as a matter of public morality. It’s also another nail in what’s become the coffin of multilateralism.”

KU said Bhala has a global reputation in international trade law and has worked in over 25 countries, including Russia and throughout the European Union and Asia.

