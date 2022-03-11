KDOT updates crew status for Thursday night into Friday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A spokesperson from the Kansas Dept. of Transportation says the update for the KC metro and the Manhattan/Eskridge area includes crews working overnight to cover all priority routes before the Friday morning rush hour.

Night crews are on standby in the Topeka and Emporia area.

Snow plows are clearing and retreating roads, bridges, and ramps with rock salt.

KDOT says if you are driving Thursday night or Friday, road supervisors with KDOT recommend leaving early and allowing for extra travel time, travel at lower speeds, put your phone down, and wear your seat belt.

They ask to watch out for snowplows and give them room to work They say operators have limited visibility and are traveling at low speeds.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.