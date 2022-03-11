Advertisement

KDOL reports unemployment back to pre-pandemic rates

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ unemployment rate is back to pre-pandemic levels according to the Kansas Department of Labor.

According to the January 2022 numbers, there was a slight drop from December 2021, falling to 2.6% from the previous month’s 2.8%.

KDOL Secretary Amber Schultz said the state started 2022 with strong job growth.

Estimates show 8,500 jobs were added in January.

Private sector jobs increased by 5,100 over the month while government increased by 3,400.

However, a KDOL Labor Economist noted the labor force participation has also gone down in Kansas.

