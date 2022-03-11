Advertisement

KDOC reports death of 48-year-old man serving murder sentence

Charles Beck Jr.
Charles Beck Jr.(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Corrections has reported the death of a 48-year-old man serving a sentence for murder.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says Hutchinson Correctional Facility resident Charles A. Beck, Jr., 48, died on Friday, March 11, 2022. He was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

KDOC said Beck’s cause of death is pending an autopsy, but it is not believed to be related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, KDOC said when a resident dies in its custody, the death is under investigation by it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Beck had been serving a hard-25 sentence, plus 165 months (over 13 years) for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, violation of a protective order, battery on a correctional officer and drug possession convictions in Sedgwick and Russell counties.

KDOC said Hutchinson Correctional is the state’s third-largest facility, serving only adult males with a capacity of 1,788 residents.

