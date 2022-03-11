Advertisement

Kansas State Fair could soon be home to drinkers who roam

FILE - Kansas State Fair
FILE - Kansas State Fair(kwch)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — People attending the Kansas State Fair this fall will be able to stroll the grounds with a beer, a glass of wine or even a cocktail if some Kansas legislators get their way.

House and Senate negotiators are set to draft the final version of legislation expanding the sale of alcohol on the fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

During the fair, patrons 21 and older already can consume beer and wine in designated buildings and areas. But other states allow fairgoers to roam outside those areas with their drinks, and the Kansas fair believes its revenues will increase if the same is true at its two-week event in September.

The big issue for lawmakers to settle is whether to allow the sale of hard liquor during the fair.

The House approved a bill that would allow drinkers to roam and permit hard liquor to be sold along with wine and beer. The measure passed Wednesday on an 87-31 vote.

The version of the bill the Senate approved last year did not allow hard liquor sales.

In both versions, people with drinks would be able to roam only “within boundaries that have been marked with a three-dimensional barrier.” But the fair’s management says that would allow them to visit vendors and view exhibits.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews ruled a small fire inside a vacant grocery store at 3310 SE 6th Ave. was likely a...
Man “naked and on fire” collapses inside Topeka gas station Wed. night
Bruce Weber announced March 10, 2022 that he was stepping down as K-State's Men's Basketball...
K-State hunts for new head men’s basketball coach as Weber announces resignation
Booking photo of Cole Joseph Harrison.
Topeka man back behind bars for child sex crimes after bond conditions violated
Crash involving KDOT truck on I-70.
KDOT truck involved in two-vehicle crash on I-70

Latest News

Robert E. Mitchell
Kansas High Court denies motion of man imprisoned for kidnapping, rape for over three decades
Karen Davis, of Sabetha, waived the right to a preliminary hearing this week in a case in which...
Sabetha woman waives right to preliminary hearing in child sodomy case
A California man was seriously injured Thursday morning when the car he was driving rear-ended...
California man injured after car rear-ends KDOT snowplow near Salina
One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash...
One killed in three-vehicle crash Thursday in Meade County