Kansas High Court denies motion of man imprisoned for kidnapping, rape for over three decades

Robert E. Mitchell
Robert E. Mitchell(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has denied the motion of a man convicted of kidnapping and rape in 1988 to correct an “illegal sentence.”

In the case of Appeal No. 119,747: State of Kansas v. Robert E. Mitchell, the Kansas Supreme Court says Mitchell was convicted of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, rape, and two counts of aggravated sodomy in 1988.

Court records indicate Mitchell was sentenced to a minimum of life in prison plus 60 years and a maximum of two life sentences plus 60 years.

The Court said it affirmed the Johnson Co. District Court’s denial of Mitchell’s motion to correct an illegal sentence under Kansas law.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Eric Rosen, the Court held Mitchell’s motion was not the right way to claim he had been deprived of his statutory right to a speedy trial and his right to allocution at sentencing.

Further, the Court said it held even if Mitchell’s motion had been construed as one filed under Kansas law, he would not be entitled to relief based on the law-of-the-case doctrine as well as his failure to prove the requisite exceptional circumstances that would excuse the filing of a successive motion, or the manifest injustice required to circumvent the one-year time limitation on such motions.

Mitchell was sentenced in 1988 for the crimes that happened on June 9, 1987.

