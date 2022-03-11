Kansas Democrats propose senate redistricting map

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Democrats in the Kansas Senate have introduced a state redistricting map.

Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes introduced the Eisenhower state senate redistricting map to a senate committee Thursday. Sen. Sykes says this map preserves the core of the 2012 map while accounting for population growth over the last decade.

“While I sometimes disagree with my colleagues – on both sides of the aisle – I know that each of them works tirelessly to represent the communities that have sent them to Topeka,” Sen Sykes said. “We used those districts as the blueprint so Kansas voters can re-elect their sitting senator if they think they’re still the right person for the job.”

“The Eisenhower map reflects the input of the hundreds of Kansans who participated in the Redistricting Committee’s listening tour or submitted testimony, which is why Kansans will be well-served by its adoption,” Sen. Ethan Corson, who serves on the Senate Redistricting committee, said. “Additionally, the Eisenhower map is faithful to the redistricting guidelines, which require that districts be compact, preserve existing political boundaries, recognize communities of interest, avoid contests between incumbents, and be easily understood.”

