Jackson Mahomes reveals best man status in Patrick’s upcoming wedding

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews(Instagram)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Weekend wedding bells are ringing for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes as his little brother announces his best man status.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ little brother Jackson has revealed that he is the best man in his big brother’s upcoming destination wedding.

Jackson has been the center of controversy since the beginning of the 2021 season, most recently with Kansas City’s SoT cocktail bar.

Mahomes is set to marry high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews over the weekend with family, close friends, and Chiefs teammates.

The 2-year-long engagement saw the couple’s first daughter, Sterling Skye, as well as a second Super Bowl appearance for the quarterback.

