Jackson Co. residents, crews pull 85-year-old man out of vehicle in icy creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews and Jackson Co. residents helped pull an 85-year-old Holton man out of his vehicle after it slid into a creek Friday morning.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 11, dispatch received reports of an accident with an occupied vehicle down in a creek near 238th and T Rd.

Morse said a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup had been eastbound on 238th west of T Rd. where it appeared to have lost control and slid of the road into the creek.

Members of the Holton Fire Dept., Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office and nearby residents helped to rescue the driver from the vehicle.

According to Morse, Delmer, Klahr, 85, of Holton, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Klahr was checked out by Jackson Co. EMS but refused further treatment or transport.

