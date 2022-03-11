Advertisement

Jackson Co. residents, crews pull 85-year-old man out of vehicle in icy creek

Residents and Jackson Co. crews pull 85-year-old Delmer Klahr from his vehicle after it slides...
Residents and Jackson Co. crews pull 85-year-old Delmer Klahr from his vehicle after it slides down an icy embankment Friday morning, March 11, 2022.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews and Jackson Co. residents helped pull an 85-year-old Holton man out of his vehicle after it slid into a creek Friday morning.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 11, dispatch received reports of an accident with an occupied vehicle down in a creek near 238th and T Rd.

Morse said a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup had been eastbound on 238th west of T Rd. where it appeared to have lost control and slid of the road into the creek.

Members of the Holton Fire Dept., Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office and nearby residents helped to rescue the driver from the vehicle.

According to Morse, Delmer, Klahr, 85, of Holton, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Klahr was checked out by Jackson Co. EMS but refused further treatment or transport.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews ruled a small fire inside a vacant grocery store at 3310 SE 6th Ave. was likely a...
Man “naked and on fire” collapses inside Topeka gas station Wed. night
Bruce Weber announced March 10, 2022 that he was stepping down as K-State's Men's Basketball...
K-State hunts for new head men’s basketball coach as Weber announces resignation
Booking photo of Cole Joseph Harrison.
Topeka man back behind bars for child sex crimes after bond conditions violated
Crash involving KDOT truck on I-70.
KDOT truck involved in two-vehicle crash on I-70

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announced the U.S. ban on oil imports from Russia amid the invasion...
KU professors calls Biden moves against Russia justified
Dion Jamal Green
Court rules man who killed pregnant Junction City woman to stay behind bars
FILE
Gage Park attractions to open for Spring Break
Charles Beck Jr.
KDOC reports death of 48-year-old man serving murder sentence
FILE - Kauffman Stadium
Royals update schedule following end of MLB lockout